Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target at $44.63

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPXWF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CPXWF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 14,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

