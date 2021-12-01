Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) PT at $104.11

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CVS traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 200,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,747. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

