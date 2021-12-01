Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $97.33

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DAR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

