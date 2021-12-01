Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $62.75

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of DLMAF traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

