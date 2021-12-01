Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $17.23

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,244,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,402,637. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

