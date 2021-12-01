Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $5.11

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 41,422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NEX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

