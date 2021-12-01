Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Target Price at $121.60

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. 1,148,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 64,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.