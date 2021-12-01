Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Target Price at $10.72

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 41.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 207,264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Paysafe by 36.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 141,328 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSFE traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,231,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

