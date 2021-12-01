Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $24.20

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,418. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

