Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price at $77.31

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 521,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South State will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

