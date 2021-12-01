Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Target Price at $92.67

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SSREF opened at $98.14 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

