Brokers Offer Predictions for UGE International Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UGE International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$3.24.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

