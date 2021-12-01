Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

