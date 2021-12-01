Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.61. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 255,655 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
