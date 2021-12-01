Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.61. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 255,655 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,515 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

