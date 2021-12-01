Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $113.10. 1,022,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

