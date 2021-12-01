BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.15 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

