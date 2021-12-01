BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 2.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 202,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 82,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

