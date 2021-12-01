BTIG Research Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $421.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $353.00 to $421.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $340.15 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of -111.52 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

