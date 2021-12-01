Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE CDRE opened at $20.27 on Monday. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

