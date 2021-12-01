CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CAE were worth $22,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after buying an additional 216,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CAE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after buying an additional 462,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

