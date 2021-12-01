Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,586.56

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86) and traded as low as GBX 3,515 ($45.92). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,515 ($45.92), with a volume of 47,208 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,586.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,335.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total transaction of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

