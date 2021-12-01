Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 2,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 524,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock worth $2,190,198. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

