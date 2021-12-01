California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 39,677 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NewAge worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 576.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. NewAge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

