California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Seneca Foods worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $370.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.