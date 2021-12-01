California State Teachers Retirement System Has $422,000 Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of First Bancorp worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

First Bancorp Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

