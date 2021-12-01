California State Teachers Retirement System Has $437,000 Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Intrepid Potash worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.29. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

