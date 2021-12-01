California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 148,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.55. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

