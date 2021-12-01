California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 1,568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 513,289 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,339,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

