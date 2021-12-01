California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American National Bankshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $40.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

