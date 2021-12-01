California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,846 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,723 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tejon Ranch worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,370 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,911 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.39 million, a PE ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

