California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,853 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

