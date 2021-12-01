California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 671 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.16. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,633 shares of company stock worth $76,432. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.