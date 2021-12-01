California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 747 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBTC opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

