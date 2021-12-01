California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $442,000 Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

