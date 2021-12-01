California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

LUNA stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $267.57 million, a P/E ratio of -837.00 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

