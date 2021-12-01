California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 57.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,378,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 867,993 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 275,487 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 275.9% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 332,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 104.8% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 437,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,685 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.