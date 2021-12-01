Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.96.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

