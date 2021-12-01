Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FRX opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.84. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

