Capital Planning LLC Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $24,697,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,419.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,415.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

