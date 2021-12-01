Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $2,297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,744. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
