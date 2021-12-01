Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $2,297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,744. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

