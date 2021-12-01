CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Down 5.2%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

