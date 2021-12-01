Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Buys A$33,322.32 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston bought 15,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,322.32 ($23,801.66).

Stephen Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Boston purchased 13,741 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,100.35 ($20,071.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Tandarra, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Boort, Stawell North, Sebastian, and Henty gold projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.