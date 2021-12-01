Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $6,188,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $196.52. 42,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

