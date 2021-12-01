CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBAH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. CBRE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on CBRE Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CBRE Acquisition Company Profile

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

