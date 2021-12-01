CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) versus Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Head-To-Head Comparison

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 30.95% 8.38% 1.14% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 33.16% 24.70% 2.23%

CBTX has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CBTX pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CBTX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBTX and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBTX currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.45 $26.36 million $1.89 14.71 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.37 $58.73 million $840.02 9.76

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBTX beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

