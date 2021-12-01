CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

CD Projekt stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 47,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

