Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

CLS stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

