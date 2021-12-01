Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Up 25.1%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s share price shot up 25.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.76. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

