Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 5,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 12,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

CELTF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

