Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Centamin stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Several research analysts have commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

